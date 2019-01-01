NEWS Beck shares jam session from Prince's famed Paisley Park studios Newsdesk Share with :







Rocker Beck has surprised fans by becoming the first big artist to record at Prince's fabled Paisley Park studios since the music icon's death.



The Loser singer has shared the Paisley Park Sessions EP via streaming service Amazon Music, revealing he was invited to visit Prince's Minnesota estate earlier this year (19), when he and his band enjoyed a jam session in Studio A and belted out a medley of the Purple Rain superstar's hits, covering Raspberry Beret, Kiss, When Doves Cry, and 1999.



Beck also took the opportunity to give his classic songs Where It's At and Up All Night funky revamps, which are also included in the new collection of tunes.



In a promotional video for the surprise project, Beck says of Prince, "He's a big influence for me, he's an inspiration.

"His musicality, but also playfulness, and the way he performed was really something that I connected with."



Video footage of Beck's Paisley Park performances is set to be released later this month (Nov19), before the rocker drops his new album, Hyperspace, on 22 November.



Prince was found dead from an accidental drug overdose at his Minnesota compound in April, 2016, aged 57.



The tragic musician had used his Paisley Park property as his home base for decades, writing and recording some of his biggest hits there and welcoming guests like James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Madonna, Aretha Franklin, and Patti LaBelle into his studios.