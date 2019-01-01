Tyler, the Creator chastises fans for booing Drake

Rapper Tyler, the Creator has hit out at "rude" fans who booed Drake offstage after making a special appearance at the 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Tyler had invited the Hotline Bling hitmaker to grace the stage at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Sunday night (10Nov19) as part of his annual gig, but Drake ended up cutting short his set after finding himself facing a hostile reception as many had been expecting singer Frank Ocean to serve as the event's big special guest.

Now Tyler has addressed the fan backlash in a series of Twitter posts, admitting that although Drake was an artist he wanted to see perform at Camp Flog Gnaw, he probably wasn't the best choice for the festival's audience.

"I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F**KING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE!" he began. "BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW (sic)."

The Odd Future star then turned on the few crowd members who had behaved badly after realising Ocean wasn't going to appear: "SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A**HOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT F**K WITH THAT (sic)," he fumed.

Tyler went on to chastise the haters, who soured the experience for everyone else, raging, "MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE S**TS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, F**K THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH (sic).

"THAT S**T WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT S**T IS F**KING TRASH".

The rapper also shared a few words of gratitude to Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, for performing a lesser-known track from his 2016 album Views at his request.

"N**GA DID FEEL NO WAYS! THAT SONG IS BEAUTIFUL!" Tyler wrote. "MOST GUYS DONT (sic) DO ALBUM CUTS! THANK YOU AUBREY!

"LIKE, I LOVE THAT SONG AND THOUGHT THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN.......HE REALLY DID THAT FOR ME AND I APPRECIATE IT BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE TO COME AT ALL, SEE OUR WORLDS COME TOGETHER WAS SO GREAT IN THEORY".

Drake has not directly commented on the Camp Flog Gnaw incident, but hip-hop personality DJ Akademiks claims to have spoken to the Canadian superstar, who reportedly brushed off the crowd negativity.

In a post on Twitter, the DJ wrote, "Drake is taking it in stride tho (sic)... he told me personally regarding the camp flog gnaw performance it's a 'moment of humility which is always welcomed'. He also added 'was just not my night. Wasn't who they wanted to see'."

Other artists to perform at this year's Camp Flog Gnaw included YG, DaBaby, A$AP Rocky, and Lil Uzi Vert.