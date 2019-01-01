KISS postpones Australia tour dates due to Paul Stanley's illness

KISS have postponed the Australia leg of their End of the Road tour as Paul Stanley is battling a bad bout of influenza.

The band were due to kick off their trek Down Under with a concert in Perth, Western Australia on Saturday.

However, Paul, 67, has been struck down by the flu and so they were unable to fly out as planned. The tour will now get underway in Adelaide on 19 November.

"We were due to leave the U.S. tomorrow to kick off their eagerly awaited 'End Of The Road' tour in Perth this Saturday November 16," the Rock and Roll All Nite hitmakers wrote in a statement on their website.

"Due to a bad case of Influenza, doctors have advised Paul Stanley to rest for the next few days and not to undertake the long trip from Los Angeles to Perth."

As a result of the changes, a concert in Auckland, New Zealand on 3 December has been cancelled, although the group hopes to reschedule it for a point later in their farewell world tour. They will instead perform in Perth on that date before continuing their trek in Japan.