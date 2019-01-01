NEWS Mel C: 'Spice Girls turned down a chance to duet with Adele' Newsdesk Share with :







The Spice Girls turned down the chance to duet with Adele at their recent reunion concerts.



It was rumoured that the four-piece group might be inviting some of their superfans up on stage during their comeback tour. However, Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, has now revealed that they were approached by Adele's team about the Hello singer making an appearance during one of their concerts, but they politely declined.



"I heard a rumour that she did want to come up and do 2 Become 1. But we said no because, who wants to sing with Adele?" Mel told Britain's The Sun newspaper.



Adele instead attended the girls' last performance at Wembley Stadium as a fan, and didn't appear to be holding a grudge as she shared a video on her social media of her singing along to the show backstage.



"Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self," she wrote at the time. "It's no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back.



"I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can't believe how far I've come. Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn't have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!"



Meanwhile, another rumour Mel shot down was that the girlband are being lined up to play at Britain's Glastonbury music festival. Insisting Victoria Beckham, who sat out the reunion shows earlier this year, would be on board for a Glastonbury gig, Mel added: "She f**king would. She would. She'd love to do Glastonbury. The truth behind the rumour is we've never even been approached."