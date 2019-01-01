Drake booed off stage by angry fans at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival

Drake cut his set short at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Sunday night after being confronted by loud boos from an angry audience.

The Canadian rapper made a surprise appearance at the event and took to the stage during a headline slot shared with Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Rocky. It had been rumoured that Frank Ocean was set to feature during the evening, so when the God's Plan star made his entrance, he was met with a disappointing reaction from the crowd.

Video from the music event shows Drake attempting to push through the booing at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, telling the audience: "I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going."

However, as the concertgoers replied with a chorus of "No", Drake cut his set short by a reported 20 minutes, exclaiming: "It's been love. I love y'all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me."

Following his quick exit, many audience members took to Twitter to reflect on the evening, with one writing: "Fans at camp flog gnaw were expecting that Frank Ocean was gonna be the surprise guest headliner... they got Drake instead.. safe to say... they rather Frank Ocean."

However, others hit back, insisting Ocean had never been confirmed to attend the festival, so the reaction to Drake was unwarranted.

"Tyler, The Creator never said it was Frank Ocean or gave clues about it," one person tweeted. "That's y'all fault for being mad and assuming s**t. It should be whatever that A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and Drake were the mystery guest for Camp Flog Gnaw."