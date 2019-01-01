NEWS Pete Doherty arrested over drunken brawl in Paris shortly after prison release Newsdesk Share with :







Troubled rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested for the second time in 48 hours, after reportedly being spotted throwing punches at a teenager in Paris.



On Saturday, Doherty was released from custody after being held for alleged cocaine abuse in a separate incident, but was detained once more the following day after getting into a fight with a 19-year-old.



According to editors at Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, the star's lawyer, Arash Derambarsh, has claimed the Don't Look Back Into the Sun hitmaker went home and took sleeping pills, but later went out again wearing his pyjamas to celebrate his freedom,



The former Babyshambles frontman was in the upmarket Saint-Germain-des-Pres district of the French capital when he "quickly came to blows" with the teenager, who filed a police report saying he was injured in a "drunken brawl".



Doherty, 40, now faces fresh charges for "violence by a person in a state of drunkenness", with a source telling the publication he was "put somewhere where he could sober up" before being questioned by police officers.



Meanwhile, The Libertines star has been provisionally fined $5,515 (£4,300) for carrying two grams of the Class-A drug under a fast track procedure relating to the previous charge, although the sentence has yet to be approved by a judge.