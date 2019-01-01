Chrissy Teigen slams Sharon Osbourne for criticising lyric change in festive classic

Chrissy Teigen didn't hold back as she slammed Sharon Osbourne for criticising her husband John Legend's decision to change some of the lyrics in Baby, It's Cold Outside in the #MeToo era.

The singer dropped his version of the classic festive tune alongside Kelly Clarkson earlier this month, with the track causing controversy thanks to one particular lyric change.

In Legend's version, he calls Clarkson's stranded love interest a taxi, insisting, "It's your body, and your choice", offering her his coat for the ride home.

In the original lyrics, written by Frank Loesser, the male suitor encourages the woman to stay.

Sharon previously called Legend's decision to change the lyrics "ridiculous", adding: "Why do you do this? That's not right... If you don’t like the song, don’t record it."

Chrissy hit back as she reflected on the controversy while attending the 2019 Baby2Baby gala in Culver City, California, on Saturday night.

"Sharon's always going to have something to say, it's her job," the mother-of-two told Entertainment Tonight. "I remember those days of getting to talk s**t for money. It's very fun."

The scandal comes after one of Legend's own songs had a lyric tweak ahead of the KIDZ BOP cover of the tune. While the singer penned "Love your curves and all your edges" in track All of Me, which he wrote about Chrissy, the children's group have changed it to "Love all your words and all your edges".

Of the change, Chrissy said: "I mean, it makes sense. I'm obviously down for a lyric change."