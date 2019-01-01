NEWS Gwen Stefani vowed to give her People's Choice Award to her 11-year-old son Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old singer was honoured with the Fashion Icon accolade at the ceremony on Sunday (10.11.19) evening and after recalling the way she was inspired by her own ancestors, she promised to pass the statuette onto her middle child.



Gwen - who also has sons Kingston, 13, and Zuma, five, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - said: "Blake Shelton, look. Icon wow, this is hard to digest.



"I feel like I just always, always loved fashion it was just one of those very instinctual things partly because of my mom, my grandma, my great-grandma, my grandma sewed my mom's clothes. My mom would come home from school and my grandma would have made her prom dress.



"So I feel like my favourite thing in my life was to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out, you know, different looks and do different Christmas looks. It was always there...



"I'm going to give this to Zuma anyway, I love you guys."



The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker also paid tribute to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, in her speech.



She gushed: "You inspire me all the time I love you, Blake Shelton. You're a babe."



At the E!-sponsored ceremony, Blake picked up the Country Artist prize and returned his girlfriend's public gesture of love with one of his own.



Speaking on stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, he said: "I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s**t out of you."

Although they were both successful at the event, the blonde beauty admitted her partner - who wore a casual blazer and jeans - felt uncomfortable.



Gwen - who wore a white Vera Wang gown paired with black boots and gloves - told E! News: "It scares me on the red carpet with Blake because he never does the red carpet. I think we've only done like three.



"It's just not his thing. Oklahoma guy. He's the real deal."