Miley Cyrus recovering after undergoing vocal cord surgery - report

Miley Cyrus is in recovery after undergoing vocal cord surgery following her hospitalisation for tonsillitis last month (Oct19).

The Mother's Daughter hitmaker was advised to have surgery before the year came to a close to resolve a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly battled for years.

Her recovery will reportedly take several weeks and Miley will have to keep quiet during this time, forcing her to put plans for new music on hold until she is better.

A source told People she's "doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year".

On Friday (08Nov19), the singer’s boyfriend, Cody Simpson, appeared to make a reference to the surgery, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair alongside the word, "success".

Last month, Cyrus took to Instagram Story to share photos of herself resting in bed after her tonsillitis diagnosis, as she raged about the condition.

"Tonsillitis is a f**king f**k," she captioned one shot, adding in another, "this f**king blows."

Cody has been on hand to support his girlfriend through the difficult time, and she praised him in a post online, explaining he "arrived with roses and his guitar in hand".

The pair went public with their relationship last month (Oct19) - just two months after Wrecking Ball star Miley split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth. She also enjoyed a brief rebound fling with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.