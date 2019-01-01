Neil Young's U.S. citizenship application delayed due to marijuana use

Neil Young's U.S. citizenship application has been delayed because he has confessed to taking up marijuana again.

The Canadian rocker has applied for dual citizenship so he can vote in the U.S. He has passed his citizenship test and was set to take his oath on Tuesday (12Nov19), but shares that there has been a holdup in the process.

"I want to be a dual citizen and vote," he writes on his Neil Young Archives website. "When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed. Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem..."

In his 2012 autobiography Waging Heavy Peace, Young revealed he stopped smoking marijuana after suffering a serious brain aneurysm in 2005.

However, he recently opened up about returning to the habit.

"I'm back to smoking (marijuana)," he told the Los Angeles Times last month (Oct19). "I stopped for a while and then I started again, but I'm much healthier. I lost like 35 pounds from what I weighed at that time. My life is full of exercise and happiness and creativity. So I'm very happy."