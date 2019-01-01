Paulina Porizkova knew about Ric Ocasek will removal

Late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek's estranged wife, model Paulina Porizkova, found out she had been excluded from his will the day after his death in September (19).

The couple, which split in 2017, had been in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time of the singer's passing on 15 September (19), and Ocasek decided to write the beauty out of the document as a result of their broken union.

The reports about the will surfaced earlier this week (ends08Nov19) and Porizkova has now responded.

"I've known about the will since the day after Ric passed," she said in an Instagram post on Saturday (09Nov19). "All you have heard from me since- is inspite (sic) of that."

In the will, which was made public last week (07Nov19), he wrote, "I have made no provision for my wife Paulina Porizkova... as we are in the process of divorcing. Even if I should die before our divorce is final... Paulina is not entitled to any elective share... because she has abandoned me."

Ironically, it was Porizkova who found Ocasek unconscious at the New York City home they once shared after she visited to check on him following a recent surgical procedure. The 75 year old was subsequently pronounced dead, with coroners ruling he died naturally from heart disease.

Ocasek appointed his friend and business manager Mario Testani as the executor of his estate, and a court filing reveals the musician's fortune included $5 million (£3.9 million) in "copyrights" but just $15,000 (£11,700) in cash, and $100,000 (£78,200) in "tangible personal property".

He and Porizkova, his third wife, wed in 1989. They had two sons together. Ocasek also had four other children from his two previous marriages.