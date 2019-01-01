Nicki Minaj boycotting Instagram over new rules

Nicki Minaj will no longer post on Instagram in protest over the photo-sharing site removing its 'likes' feature on certain accounts.

Bosses at the social media giant are set to begin testing the new policy next week (begs11Nov19), which aims at improving the mental health situation of its subscribers, but the Anaconda hitmaker feels it will hurt independent artists.

"I'm not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes," the newlywed writes on Twitter. "Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I'll have with my new life..."

"This isn't about how smaller companies will cope," she adds. "It's about WHY the bigger company is doing it. This is why musicians make no money. The labels & streaming services knew what to say to pacify us. They continue to make the REAL MONEY."

"We are so easily pacified...," Minaj's last tweet reads. "Y'all smoking d**k if y'all think labels ain't pi**ed about the level of power independent artists now have by way of IG. They all work TOGETHER. Unlike us... settling for crumbs..."

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri shared details of the imminent policy change on Friday (09Nov19), noting account holders will still "be able to see how many people liked a given photo... but no one else will".

"It's about young people," he added. "The idea is to try to 'depressurize' Instagram, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them."