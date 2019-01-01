NEWS Gwen Stefani didn't want Nick Jonas to replace her on 'The Voice USA' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker won't be reclaiming her red chair on the singing competition when it returns to screens next year, but she wasn't happy when she found out that the Jonas Brothers star was taking her spot on the panel.



Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 50-year-old pop star said when asked if she had a say in who would replace her: "No I did not. If I had a say, Nick Jonas would not be on 'The Voice', it would be Gwen Stefani."



But, although she's not happy about the' decision, Gwen thinks the show will be good for Nick because it'll encourage him to work harder on his own music.



She explained: "Get ready to be inspired. I never imagined I would be this inspired [working on The Voice]. It'll inspire you to do more."



Nick, 27, announced that he had been chosen to join mentors Blake Shelton - Gwen's boyfriend - Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the show last month.



He wrote at the time alongside a picture of him smiling: "Me thinking about joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, and @blakeshelton on season 18 of @nbcthevoice. So excited to finally get to share this with you all (sic)."



Gwen was pulled in as a replacement for Adam Levine this year when he decided to step down as one of the coaches after 16 seasons.



Meanwhile, this year's season saw Taylor Swift join as a Mega Mentor to help coach the contestants and prepare them for the Knockout Rounds in October.



However, it's not yet known whether the 'ME!' hitmaker will be returning for the gig this time around.

