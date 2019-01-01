NEWS The Veronicas insist Qantas scandal 'assassinated their characters' Newsdesk Share with :







The Veronicas have hit out at Quantas for ruining their public image ahead of the musical duos upcoming reality TV series, after they were removed from a flight by officials at the airline in September.



Sisters Jess and Lisa Origliasso were escorted off a flight from Sydney to Brisbane following a spat with the cabin crew about baggage they were trying to store in an overhead locker, which they claim was "incredibly intimidating and confusing".



Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper ahead of the premiere of their new MTV reality show, The Veronicas: Blood Is For Love, on Sunday, the pair said they believe their characters and brand have been "assassinated" as a result of the saga.



"We deserve to be absolved of any responsibility to do with this," Jess said. "Our characters and our brand have been assassinated in the media over this."



The duo confirmed that they filmed the incident on their phones, but have so far chosen not to release the footage to the public.



"Right now we're still protecting Qantas' version of this by not releasing it. What have we got to lose at this point? Nothing," the Untouched hitmaker added.



The duo recently told Australia's KIIS FM radio station they thought the incident was a prank, explaining: "Because we did this thing with MTV, Lisa's like, 'Maybe we're being Punk'd?'"



They are now pursuing legal action against the airline, after claiming in a statement shortly after the incident: "We acknowledge when we make mistakes, but refuse to accept shame when we have been unfairly targeted."