Travis Scott fans injured as stampede breaks out at Astroworld Festival

Fans of Travis Scott were left injured after a stampede broke out at the gates of the star's Astroworld Festival at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

The rapper shared a video on his Instagram page, which showed several attendees jumping over barricades before knocking them over altogether.

"'DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN," the star penned in the caption. "RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH."

However, according to local TV news outlet KHOU, some fans even brought bolt cutters to break through the barriers, and three people were rushed to a hospital, having suffered minor leg injuries after being trampled.

According to TMZ, a since-deleted tweet from the Houston Police Department blamed promoters for understaffing the event.

In an updated post, they penned: "We are successfully working together to support Houston's biggest music festival @astroworldfest at @nrgpark and collaborating closely with the festival to ensure the public safety of everyone attending the event. We look forward to a memorable night."

Scott, who split from ex Kylie Jenner last month, has been arrested twice, once in 2015 and again in 2017, for inciting riots at his shows.

Acts including Migos, Gucci Mane and Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the lineup for the second annual instalment on the one-day event.