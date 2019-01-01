NEWS Miley Cyrus will spend 'several weeks in silence' following her vocal cord surgery Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who has been working on new songs - has been told to put her music career on hold for the time being in order to fully recover after she underwent an operation last week on her voice box, according to PEOPLE.com.



The 26-year-old singer was told she would need to go under the knife when doctors discovered their was a separate issues with her vocal cords while they were carrying out a tonsillectomy - a procedure to remove the tonsils - after a bout of tonsillitis.



While Miley is on vocal rest, her boyfriend Cody Simpson has been shouting about their relationship from the rooftops and recently penned a song about her.



He said at the time: "I wrote her a song this week that she's pretty much forcing me to put out. She was like, 'If you don't put this s*** out, I'm putting it out on your behalf for you. I'm getting your Spotify login and doing this s*** myself.'"



Miley's love life has been the centre of attention recently as back in August she announced that she and her husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, were splitting up.



The pair had been on and off since 2009 when they met on the set of 'The Last Song' and eventually tied the knot in December 2018.



After their split, she then jumped into a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter a few weeks later before ending things with her last month in order to focus on her career.



Miley said recently: "I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up.



"I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet. [Men], they move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence ... I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world. If we can't beat em, join em! (sic)"