NEWS FKA Twigs 'found herself' after Robert Pattinson split Newsdesk Share with :







FKA Twigs "really found out who she was" after her splitting with ex Robert Pattinson.



The Two Weeks singer, real name Tahliah Barnett, has enjoyed high profile relationships with Transformers star Shia LaBeouf and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, to whom she was engaged.



Speaking to New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, the star reflected on her past romances, and confessed that "unmeshing" her life from her exes allowed her to discover who she is.



"When you're with somebody, your lives become very entwined, with like your friends and family, your routine. And then the unmeshing is like you have to really find out - well I had to really find out who I was," she said. "But I've always known who I am, but it's just kind of discovering who I was in adult crisis. I feel like I've never known myself better."



The star, who is currently dating fashion editor Reuben Esser, added she is now moving forward with a greater appreciation for the little things.



"I feel now like my time is so precious. I feel like my body is so precious. I feel like words are so precious," the singer said. "I just have a newfound respect for like, keeping the right temperature around me that like suits me. I feel more open, I feel softer. I feel like I giggle more."



Twigs released her second studio album, Magdalene, on Friday.