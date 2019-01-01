NEWS A$AP Rocky will return to Sweden later this year, following his assault conviction Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old rapper spent a month in jail in Stockholm over the summer when he was arrested following a street altercation, and was later found guilty of assault alongside his co-defendants Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers.



But four months after being released from jail on August 2, Rocky will return to the European country for a performance at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11.



The rapper announced the news in a poster which referenced the ordeal by stating: “He’s back”.



And event organisers Live Nation said in a statement to Billboard: “After an outcry of support from his Swedish fans, he will return to Stockholm to deliver a triumphant show for all his supporters.”



The outlet also reports proceeds from the show will be donated to the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups.



Rocky was taken into custody on July 2 for his involvement in a fight prior to a music festival.



After a high-profile trial, he was found guilty of assault and was ordered to pay $1,300 compensation to his 19-year-old victim, Mustafa Jafari.



Rocky was not given any further jail time after being found guilty - despite prosecutors asking for a six month sentence - because prosecutors could not prove a bottle was used in the attack.



The court said in a statement at the time: "The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen.



"The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences.”



And the ‘Praise the Lord’ hitmaker - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - admitted he was “disappointed” by the verdict, but wanted to “keep moving forward”.



Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY'S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE. (sic)"