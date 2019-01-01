Ozzy Osbourne releases first single in a decade

Ozzy Osbourne has released his first single in almost a decade as he continues his recovery from a fall at his home at the beginning of the year.

Under The Graveyard is the first track from the heavy rocker's forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, which is scheduled to drop in early 2020.

Ozzy recorded the album in Los Angeles with guests including Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums.

Osbourne recalls the recording got underway after he met with producer and guitarist Andrew Watt for a potential collaboration with rapper Post Malone.

"It all started when (daughter) Kelly comes in and says, 'Do you want to work on a Post Malone song?'" Ozzy recalls. "My first thing was, 'Who the f**k is Post Malone?'

"I went to Andrew's house and he said, 'We will work really quick'. After we finished that song, he said, 'Would you be interested in starting an album?' I said, 'That would be f**king great', but now I am thinking, 'I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months!' And in just a short time, we had the album done.

"Duff and Chad came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings. I previously had said to (wife) Sharon, 'I should be doing an album', but in the back of my mind I was going, 'I haven't got the f**king strength...' but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album."

Under The Graveyard dropped on Friday (08Nov19).