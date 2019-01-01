Kanye West 'running for U.S. President in 2024'

Kanye West is hoping to kickstart a career in politics as he reveals plans to run for U.S. President in 2024.

Earlier this year, the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian announced she was training to become a lawyer, and is looking to sit the state bar exam in California in 2024.

It seems the reality TV star's shift in career path has inspired her husband Kanye, as he too is plotting a new venture for that year - to become President of the United States.

During his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York on Thursday, Kanye said: "When I run for president in 2024, we're going to definitely - yo whatchu all laughing at?

"When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that, in fact, I'm going to walk," he continued. "What I'm saying is, when y'all read the headlines, 'Kanye's crazy,' this and that, this and that, it's like one in three African Americans are in jail and all of the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing! They've got no opinion! They're so scared!"

The Yeezy mogul is a staunch supporter of current U.S. President Donald Trump, and was even invited to join the controversial real estate mogul-turned-politician for lunch at the White House in Washington, D.C. in October last year.

Kanye proudly wore his red cap bearing the Trump's 'Make America Great Again' election campaign slogan to the meeting, and discussed a wide range of issues, including criminal justice reform and mental healthcare.