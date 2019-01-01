NEWS Keith Flint's possessions sell for $445,600 at auction Newsdesk Share with :







Keith Flint's possessions have been sold off for $445,600 (£347,750) to settle debts he left after his death in March.



Lots in the sale at Cheffins Fine Art auctioneers in Cambridge, England included his specially-designed bed, nose piercings and his MTV Video Music Awards 'Moonman' trophies.



The Moonman awards from 1997 were the most expensive lot in the auction, selling for $20,500 (£16,000), while the bed, which The Prodigy frontman designed himself, went for $10,900 (£8,500). A collection of his nose rings and studs sold for $2,820 (£2,200).



Gold and silver discs awarded for The Prodigy's debut album Experience's sales sold for $16,700 (£13,000).



Cheffins director Martin Millard told the BBC that the lots on sale provided, "an insight into Keith's personal life and highlight the difference between his stage persona and his private life."



He added: "There was a fantastic atmosphere in the saleroom throughout the evening, with fans travelling from all over Europe to attend and further bidders joining in via the Internet. The night saw strong bidding on all of the lots and we are delighted to have achieved such a total on behalf of the estate."



More than 170 lots were auctioned in total to settle his estate's liabilities. The Firestarter hitmaker owed more than $8.6 million (£7 million) in debts and unpaid taxes when he was found dead at his home near Dunmow, Essex on 4 March.



Bandmate Liam Howlett told fans in an Instagram post that Flint "took his own life", an inquest into his death found that while codeine, cocaine and alcohol were found in his system, there was insufficient evidence to rule his death a suicide.