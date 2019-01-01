NEWS Lizzo's Truth Hurts ex tried to reconcile when breakup anthem topped the charts Newsdesk Share with :







The ex who inspired Lizzos hit Truth Hurts tried to reconcile with her when the breakup anthem topped the charts.



The singer/rapper penned the tune back in 2017 after the man broke up with her by voicemail to get back with his ex. The split also influenced the star's third album, Cuz I Love You, and when Truth Hurts finally climbed to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in September, her former beau decided he wanted to give their relationship another go.



Speaking on stage at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday night, she told the crowd: "So, the person that I wrote Truth Hurts about and the person that I basically wrote my whole album about, hit me up on Halloween day.

"I ain't heard from his a*s in 365 days and then he wanted to write me a f**king love letter," she added. "I was so shocked that he contacted me but you know who else contacted me? His side b**ch."



The 31-year-old laughed: "So you know what I do? Delete, delete, delete. Block, block, block."



Lizzo went on to share some valuable relationship advice with the crowd, explaining: "Let me tell you something, f**k boys don't love themselves. So how the hell they going to love someone else?"



She previously explained the song came about after her producer Ricky Reed documented a rant she had about the ex, and said she went into the booth and cut the tirade to music.