Liam Payne settles fan speculation over girlfriend's age

Liam Payne has spoken publicly about his teenage girlfriend Maya Henry's age, after fans debated how old she really was.



The former One Direction singer has been dating the model and aspiring actress for the past few months, leaving fans to figure out if she is 18 or 19, as information that is available online has been contradictory.



While many reports claimed she was 19, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Maya's father famously threw her a $6 million (£4.7 million) Quinceanera party to celebrate her 15th birthday back in 2016 - meaning she could only be 18 now.

A fan of the Strip That Down hitmaker speculated on Twitter: "Every article about Liam's girlfriend says she's 19 when she's actually 18.



"This is intentional because when fabricating this ridiculous PR campaign for her they said that they've been together for a year, which would mean that Liam was dating a 17 y/o."



However, Liam insisted there is no truth in the claims, replying: "19 don't believe everything you read on the internet."



The star previously credited his new love for "bringing happiness back" into his life, following his split from the mother of his son Bear, ex Cheryl, last year.



"Sometimes I don't recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though," the 26-year-old captioned the image on Instagram back in September.



He also revealed that he tried to keep the relationship quiet for Cheryl's sake.



"I'm just past the point where I'm bothered about whether or not... it's not worth my happiness," Liam explained in an interview with British radio station Capital FM. "I'd rather just go out and do what I want. I don't really care any more. I've got nothing to hide so it's fine."