NEWS Pete Doherty arrested in Paris for allegedly buying drugs







British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for allegedly buying cocaine.



According to editors at French publication Le Point, The Libertines star was taken into custody after he was found with two grams of the Class-A drug in his possession in the Pigalle area, which is known for its late-night bars.



The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to Billboard the 40-year old former Babyshambles frontman was placed in detention in the night in the early hours of Friday after being stopped by police officers allegedly during a drugs transaction.



The office wouldn't confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying cocaine.



Since rising to fame in the 2000s Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.



Last month, he was banned from driving for six months by a judge.



He appeared in Folkestone magistrates court after he got caught speeding four times by the same camera.



As he was handed a six-month ban, he revealed he earns $12,804 (£10,000) a month. He was subsequently handed the ban and fines totalling $11,777 (£9,200) in respect of the offences.