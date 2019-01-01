NEWS Kesha doesn't want to be seen as a 'tragedy' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker took a long break from her career while she was locked in a legal battle with Dr. Luke in a failed bid to get out of her recording contract with him after she accused him of drugging and raping her, but she doesn't want to be "defined" by what she alleged happened to her at the hands of the producer.



Kesha - who has also spoken of suffering from an eating disorder - said: "I don't feel as if I'm beholden to be a tragedy just because I've gone through something that was tragic.



"That's really important for people to know - you do not have to be defined by something that was done to you."

The 32-year-old singer is trying not to dwell on the past and thinks she has "earned" her happiness.



She told The Guardian newspaper: "I truly feel like I've been through the s**t and I have earned my happiness back.

"I have God only knows the amount of therapy bills and meditation apps and transcendental meditation retreats."



At the 2018 Grammy awards, Kesha performed an emotional rendition of her song 'Praying' backed by a host of female stars including Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello and she admitted she was "terrified" ahead of the performance, but only because she knew it was so "important".



She recalled: "[I remember] getting a giant hug from all these people that the media had previously pitted against each other. It was us saying no...



"It's interesting because I was putting a very traumatic experience on display, but it was something I consented to. I was also terrified. But if something terrifies me, I feel like it may be important. Even if it sounds like utter hell and I just weep on the microphone, at least I tried."



Kesha is saddened by the #MeToo movement and has no idea if things are different for younger starlets.



She said: "That enough people have been assaulted and treated poorly that there has to be an entire movement...

"You never really know what's going on behind the scenes. Because for a long period, people had no idea what was going on behind the scenes with me."