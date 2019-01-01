NEWS Tones and I extends her reign at Number 1 with Dance Monkey Newsdesk Share with :







Tones and I is showing no signs of flagging on the dance floor as she marks another week at Number 1 with Dance Monkey.



Dance Monkey notched up 11,450 downloads – its highest weekly downloads figure so far – and scored over 9.33 million streams to land a sixth week atop the Official Singles Chart with a combined sales tally of 84,500.



Tones and I’s domination means Dua Lipa starts at Number 2 with her comeback single Don’t Start Now, which opened the MTV EMAs in Seville last weekend.



Blackbear’s Hot Girl Bummer hits a new peak, rising seven places to Number 18, and Jax Jones’ This is Real, featuring Ella Henderson, leaps 11 slots to Number 19 – Ella was last in the Top 20 with Kygo, back in 2015.

There’s a new entry at 23 for Krept & Konan, D-Block Europe, and Ling Hussle, with Tell Me, and Krept & Konan crop up again at 28, rocketing 19 places with their Wizkid collab, G Love.



Niall Horan’s Nice To Meet Ya rises eight slots to 26; M Huncho is new in at 30 with Thumb, featuring Nafe Smallz; and AJ Tracey and Skepta’s much-anticipated collaboration Kiss and Tell makes its debut at 31.



The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are serving chart realness, debuting on the UK’s Official Singles Chart before the inaugural season of the BBC Three show is even over. Break Up (Bye Bye) death-drops straight in at Number 35, following episode 5’s girlband challenge. Poundz zooms 13 places to 37 with Opp Thot; and Halsey’s Graveyard rebounds three slots to re-enter at 40.