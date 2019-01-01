NEWS The Script's Danny O' Donoghue says 'every girl' he's 'been with' thinks breakup songs are about them Newsdesk Share with :







The Script's Danny O' Donoghue says "every girl" he's "been with" thinks their breakup songs are about them.



The Irish frontman never tells his exes if one of their tunes is based on their relationship, but he secretly hopes that they know so he can get his own back on them.



Speaking about the band's first big hit, 2008's'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', Danny told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I never warn them, no, I just let them hear it.



“In a weird way you don’t want them to know it’s about them as you don’t want to pay homage to them.



“In 'The Man Who Can’t Be Moved' we chose a metaphorical character to take the role so she wouldn’t find out but in the middle eight, 'Maybe I’ll be famous as the man that can’t be moved and one day you’ll see me on the news', that is directly at the person."



He added: “Look, we want her to be driving her car one day and going: ‘F*** that b*****d’ you know what I am ­saying?



"But every girl I’ve been with in the past thinks they’re about them!”



The 39-year-old hunk admitted he couldn't think of anything worse than, "walking into a room and everyone you’ve ever been with was in the room."



The band returned with their sixth album 'Sunsets & Full Moons' today (08.11.19), and the 'Hall of Fame' hitmakers admitted they've gone "back to basics" after they were accused of getting "a little too political" on their last effort, 2017's 'Freedom Child'.



Danny said: "This album is back in the centre, back to basics, back to looking at ourselves. People thought our last ­album was a little too political.”



Meanwhile, the heartthrob - who went through a tough time after his split from long-time model girlfriend Anne De Paula in 2018 - recently gave fans an insight into his rampant love life.



Asked how often he indulges in bedroom antics, he said: "I try for every day. I feel being very sexually active is great in a relationship.”