Nick Jonas planning tour break to celebrate first anniversary with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is plotting a surprise celebration for his first wedding anniversary with wife Priyanka Chopra.

The pair tied the knot with three lavish wedding receptions and both Christian and Hindu ceremonies last December, and the Jonas Brothers star is taking some time off from the group's Happiness Begins Tour to plan something extra special to mark their first wedding anniversary next month.

"Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled," Nick told Entertainment Tonight. "We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time."

He added: "It's been a crazy year. It's flown by, it's hard to believe it... This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centring, grounding feeling with each other."

The Sucker hitmaker went on to gush over his wife, admitting they're loving married life together.

"I think we settled into our roles as husband and wife fairly quickly," the 27-year-old said. "A lot of our friends always said that it seemed like we were supposed to be together, so it feels natural. There are natural adjustments when your life is becoming one together, but it's been a beautiful year.

"Hopefully, next year we have a bit more time to be in the same place, but being busy is not bad either," he mused.