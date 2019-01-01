Lizzo felt left out as a child because 'no one on TV looked like me'

Lizzo wondered what was wrong with her growing up because she looked completely different from everyone else on television and in magazines.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker's struggle to find famous role models as a kid really messed with her head and made her feel like she didn't belong.

"I would watch things on television and I would look at magazines and I would not see myself," she told British Vogue. "When you don't see yourself, you start to think something's wrong with you. Then you want to look like those things and when you realise it's a physical impossibility, you start to think, 'What the f**k is wrong with me?'

"I think that took a greater toll on me, psychologically, growing up than what anyone could have said to me."

While she's really enjoying her success now, the 31-year-old still struggles with anxiety and is grateful her fame didn't happen when she was younger.

"I think if I was 21 right now, I would not be able to maintain this lifestyle without having major anxiety and panic attacks," the star admitted.

And though she still struggles to keep it together sometimes, Lizzo harnesses her nerves to take her performances to the next level.

"When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I'm performing and I just go crazy," she shared. "I don't know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist."