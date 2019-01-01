NEWS Kanye West has praised his 'omnipresent' family for keeping him motivated Newsdesk Share with :







The 42-year-old rapper has dubbed himself as the “greatest artist of human existence”, and says he’s thankful to his family - including wife Kim Kardashian West and their children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months - for keeping him on his toes, because without them he would “just rest on [his] laurels” and not strive to improve himself further.



He said: “I think if my family wasn’t so … if they didn’t work so hard and they weren’t so omnipresent, maybe I would just rest on my laurels of just being the greatest artist of human existence, and that would just be enough. But that’s shown that that is not enough.



“You have to hit the gym, you have to communicate - it’s a modern-day Medici or Rome. It’s an era that people will remember for all of human existence.”



The ‘Heartless’ rapper is proud of his family, and says he can’t wait to launch his new project, which involves an “innovation community” centred around his church.



Asked what he’s proud of at the moment, he added: “Looking at my daughters and looking at my family, and as we are starting this church and this innovation community where we’re doing education.”



Kanye also spoke about social media, and drew parallels between its addictive nature and cigarettes, though he made sure to note that social media is not as “negative” as the latter.



Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday (06.11.19), he said: “I’ve done interviews often that if I post 100 posts, they’re like, ‘He needs to go to a hospital, he’s going crazy.’ But Instagram and different social media, they have the likes come back at a slower speed. They have a certain amount of posts that you should do to look normal.”