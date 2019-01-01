Iggy Azalea: 'T.I. has control issues and needs therapy'

Iggy Azalea is using the drama surrounding T.I.'s controversial comments about his daughter's virginity to get her own back on her former mentor after he confessed he regretted working with her.

The Australian rapper collaborated with the Whatever You Like hitmaker as she was making her mark on the U.S. hip-hop scene, and she was taken aback when T.I. turned on her over the summer, calling his decision to work with Iggy "a blunder".

"That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as an executive is concerned," T.I. said. "To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball."

Iggy, who was still recovering from the flop of her latest album, In My Defense, responded via Twitter, writing: "Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaooooooooo (laughing my a** off)... Sweetie. We have a whole list for you."

She added: "The tea I could spill on what bulls**t this is but at the end of the day I think people can see it’s clear he’s salty. He’s a huge misogynist and has never been able to have a conversation with any woman in which he doesn’t speak like a fortune cookie."

And now Iggy is pitching in on the fuss surrounding her former mentor's recent podcast confession he forces his 18-year-old daughter to see a gynaecologist on her birthday every year to make sure her hymen in intact and she's still a virgin.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, she wrote: "Unfortunately, he is dead serious.

"Really I wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him. He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life & needs therapy."

T.I. made his controversial comments during an appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast earlier this week.

The hosts, Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, have apologised for laughing off their guest's remarks, revealing they were caught off-guard by what he had to say.

In a statement posted online on Thursday (07Nov19), the podcast stars write: "To everyone confused, angry and hurt by the recent episode of Ladies Like Us, we want to apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic. We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment.

"The comments that were made and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish.

"There was absolutely no ill intent towards any party involved & (we) feel deeply awful about the entire incident. We are not perfect, take full accountability of our lack of action & are continuously learning along the way. We know an apology doesn’t make this go away but we welcome the discussion - that’s what our podcast is about."