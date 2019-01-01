Robbie Williams trolls Justin Bieber with Christmas album release post

Robbie Williams has made a not-so-subtle jibe at Justin Bieber with a cheeky Instagram post.

Last month, the Sorry hitmaker took to Instagram and vowed to release a new album before Christmas if his post got 20 million likes.

"If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas," the star wrote against a pink background.

So far, the pop star has failed to reach his target, amassing just over 11 million likes, which caught the attention of Feel hitmaker Robbie.

Using the same pink background as Justin's post, the former Take That star shared a similar post on the social networking site, although he sought significantly less validation in his endeavour.

"If this gets 20 likes Robbie Williams will release an album before Christmas," he jokingly shared.

Robbie has already announced a new record - a double album of festive covers and original songs called The Christmas Present - due for release 22 November.

Meanwhile, Justin previously told fans during an Instagram Live stream he too would drop an album at the tail end of the year, although no further details are known about the release.