Stars call out T.I. over controversial comments about daughter's virginity

Stars including Madeline Brewer and Padma Lakshmi have slammed rapper T.I. following his revelation that he takes his daughter to the gynaecologist annually to ensure she's still a virgin.

The musician, real name Clifford Harris, made the controversial comments on the Ladies Like Us podcast, explaining how important it is to him that his daughter Deyjah Harris waits for the right time before having sex.

"Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school now, and she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation (about sex), we have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen."

He added: "I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

Following his remarks, T.I. found himself criticised by hordes of people, including many celebrities, who insisted Deyjah's body is her own and she shouldn't be made to go through with these annual checks.

The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline tweeted: "This makes me feel physically ill. It's abhorrent. This isn't behaviour to laugh at or joke about. The level of toxicity and malice and control he's exerting on his own daughters life and bodily autonomy and and (sic) privacy. I'm sick."

And TV presenter Padma added in her own tweet: "The double standard of the patriarchy is truly insane. Young women are fully capable of making their own informed decisions about their bodies and their sexuality."

Chrissy Teigen kept her response short and sweet as she wrote: "Def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI."

T.I. continued in the podcast interview to detail the gynaecologist appointments, adding that the doctors have told him previously that it's not just intercourse that can lead to a hymen breaking.

"So then they come and say, 'Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity'," he said. "So I say, 'Look, Doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.'"

The Live Your Life hitmaker continued to try and dissuade any potential suitors from pursuing his daughter, laughing: "Who wants a virgin? Like, really? All that work."