Meghan Trainor's much-delayed new album 'Treat Myself' will be released early next year

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker was forced to push back her third studio album - the follow-up to 2016's 'Thank You' - which was originally set to be released on August 31, 2018, because she was still penning tracks and she revealed at the time that it was a collective decision between her and her team, because they didn't want to stand in the way of her creative flare.



Meghan finally confirmed "for realz this time (sic)" that the record will be out on January 31, 2020, during her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday (06.11.19).



Afterwards, she said on Instagram: “I’m so excited that I got to announce the release date of my album, Treat Myself, on Ellen today! I’ve never worked harder on an album or been more proud of the music, I cannot wait for you all to hear it! There are also some very exciting features that you will find out about soon...January 31st! For realz this time! (sic)"



The 'Marvin Gaye' singer has also shared her brand new track 'Workin’ On It' from the record, which features Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan.



The empowering song sees Meghan confess: “I’ve been workin’ on, workin’ on it … Trying to see what you see when you look at me.”



Explaining the delay, Meghan previously said: "I just keep writing songs and my management and my label both agree we can't just stop here.



"'We can't just put out what we have, we have to let you keep writing.' [I'm] too creative right now. Can't stop. I'm just so inspired by other artists."



The 24-year-old singer believed her creativity kicked in after she got engaged to her partner Daryl Sabara in December last year, and was signed up to be a judge on 'The Four'.



Alongside a picture of herself in the studio, Meghan wrote on Instagram: "This past year has been one of the most exciting of my entire life. I got engaged to the love of my life, Daryl! I got to hang out with Diddy, DJ Khaled and Fergie on 'The Four', and I released five new songs that I'm absolutely obsessed with.



"I'm in such an amazing place and I can't stop writing songs... I've decided to move my new album TREAT MYSELF until I get everything out of my head and recorded in the studio. I've never been more excited for all of you to hear my new music. Thank you for your continued love and support. (sic)"



The album is said to be a family affair with appearances from her loved ones including her fiancé, who "sings on every song" on the collection.



She said previously: "I've been in the studio every day with my family. My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song, and my father plays the piano and organs on one song. It's really special. It's obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself."