Jennifer Lopez cried at Super Bowl Halftime Show offer

Jennifer Lopez cried tears of joy when she was officially invited to co-headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show because it was a lifelong dream come true, according to her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker will share the stage with Shakira for the half-time spectacular in Miami, Florida on 2 February, and Alex admits J.Lo was especially emotional because she had previously missed out on the sporting institution earlier on in her career.

"It's been a dream of hers, her whole life," retired baseball star Alex shared on U.S. breakfast show Today. "I mean, who doesn't wanna play at the Super Bowl, right?

"She's always wanted it, she's been close a few times, and when we got that call from Roger Goodell (NFL Commissioner) and the League and JAY-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."

Rap legend JAY-Z is working with NFL bosses to produce the big gig via his Roc Nation label, and A-Rod reveals Jennifer is already putting her all into the concert preparations: "She's been rehearsing for like, six weeks (already)," he smiled.

J.Lo recently teased fans about what they can expect from the double set, telling U.S. news show Extra, "We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That's the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that's what I think our main goal is."

And Jennifer is looking forward to creating a show to remember with her pal Shakira, who will also be celebrating her 43rd birthday at the Super Bowl.

"There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night," Jennifer added.

Maroon 5 headlined the 2019 Super Bowl, while previous performers include Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake.