NEWS Jennifer Lopez 'in tears' when she found out she had secured the Super Bowl half-time show







The 50-year-old singing sensation couldn't believe it when she was told by the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this year that she would be headlining the major sporting event, held in Miami, Florida, alongside Shakira in three months' time and burst into tears when she heard the news.



Speaking during Wednesday's (06.11.19) episode of 'Today', Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez said: "She's been rehearsing for, like, six weeks."



He added that it "has been a dream of [Jennifer's] her whole life and she's been close a few times."



He explained: "When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."



The 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently said that she wants to make a "beautiful" and "fun" show.



She explained: "I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together. Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She's putting her thing together, I'm putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us on stage, if we want that ...



"We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That's the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that's what I think our main goal is."



And the actress is excited about sharing the stage with 42-year-old Shakira.



She explained: "There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night."