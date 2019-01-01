NEWS FKA Twigs has realised it’s 'okay not to feel amazing all the time' Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old singer used to believe she had to be “perfect”, but admits that as she gets older, she’s begun to understand that having bad days and being imperfect is still “okay”.



She said: “I think it's becoming apparent, especially as I get older and as I get to know myself, that it's okay not to feel amazing all the time. It's okay for me, as a woman of colour, not to feel like a Nubian queen all the time, who's perfectly sitting on my throne of greatness. It's just not my reality, but yet I know that I'm still perfect the way that I am, and I know that I still can do whatever I want, and I can dream big and I can achieve my dreams and that has nothing to do with my completeness in the moment.”



Twigs makes a comment on this idea of perfection in her new track ‘Home With You’ - which was released last month and appears on her upcoming album ‘Magdalene’ - when she sings: “I've never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi.”



And she has said the lyric was intended to hit out at film franchises who don’t have any female characters who are “beautifully strong” and “flawed” at the same time.



Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Annie Mac, Twigs said: I think that's what i mean by 'I've never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi'. I haven't, and now in this age where we're obsessed with superheroes and all these huge franchises making these amazing big films, I'm yet to see a female character who is beautifully strong and perfect and flawed and is a full range. Even our idea of what a popstar is or idea of what a female icon is is often very complete. I grew up with these amazing women standing there in a sparkly outfit, hair blowing in a wind machine, fist pumping in this moment when they appear on stage. That's amazing and it's so valid but it's just not how I am."