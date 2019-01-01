Pink honours tour manager and crew as she collects Billboard's Legend of Live prize

Pink was full of praise for her tour manager and crew as she collected the Legend of Live and Tour of the Year prizes at the Billboard Live Music Summit on Tuesday night.

The What About Us hitmaker took the stage at the Montage Beverly Hills to accept the awards for her top-grossing 2018/2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour, and delivered a heartfelt speech that paid tribute to her longtime manager Roger Davies.

"Roger is a master of connection. He is a visionary. He is brilliant and he is good," the star, who wore a hot pink suit for the ceremony, said. "He met me when I was 21 and (2001 album) Missundaztood was about to come out... he listened to my ideas and he listened to my plans.

"He sat me down and said, 'You're f**king crazy. But it can be even better than you think. You just have to trust and work really f**king hard.' And he convinced promoters such as one of the loves of my life, Barrie Marshall, to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars on me - sorry - which would be made back 10 to 15 years later."

The star has enjoyed a celebrated career, releasing eight studio albums - three of which topped the U.S. charts - and her recent tour ranks as the 10th highest-grossing in Billboard Boxscore's history with a total of $393.7 million (£305.5 million), making it the highest-grossing tour for a female artist in more than a decade.

"Every single person on this team is as good as it gets," the singer continued. "And they work their a**es off and they are masters of their craft. I know my riggers' wives' names. I know what my sound guys like to drink, and when.

"Everybody that's here, I love you so much, you're the best of the f**king best," the star gushed as she wrapped up the speech.