Britney Spears: 'I have self-esteem problems'

Britney Spears has opened up about her struggles with self-esteem in a new Instagram post.



The 37-year-old popstar took to the social networking site on Tuesday to share a candid clip with fans, where she confessed her insecurities affect her outward appearance.



"Body language is everything!" the Toxic hitmaker penned alongside the video. "The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood .... I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it's quite fun doing them.



"I feel so different everytime (sic) I do it, cause I'm not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!!" she added.



In the video, Britney tells viewers how she was working with her gym coach to arch her back, explaining: "By hanging upside down it opens my back and it enables me to breathe better and to open up and to feel better. So here I go."



Wearing a bright blue bikini, the star then balances herself on her coach as he lies on the ground with his hands holding up her upper body and his feet supporting her bottom, while she performs a variety of different moves and poses with her legs,



She then shared a second snap of the coach balancing her whole body on his feet as she maintained a swan dive yoga pose.



The star has been candid about her mental health struggles in the past, and earlier this year, checked into a mental health treatment facility to help deal with her issues.