Radiohead call on those 'responsible' for stage collapse to apologise to family of dead crew member

Radiohead have urged those "responsible" for a 2012 stage collapse which killed their drum technician Scott Johnson to apologise to his family.

Johnson lost his life when a stage roof collapsed while he was setting up for the band at Downsview Park in Toronto, Canada and Radiohead have spent years trying to bring the event bosses and staging company to justice.

At an inquest earlier this year, lawmakers ruled Johnson's death was accidental - a verdict the band called "frustratingly insufficient".

And now drummer Phil Selway and his bandmates have called on those behind the stage to own up to their part in the drum tech's death and apologise to the 33-year-old's family.

A statement posted on the band's website and social media pages on Tuesday (05Nov19) reads: "At the beginning of the process, Scott's father Ken said that all he wanted was for those responsible to hold their hand up, admit responsibility and to make sure that it never happens to anyone else. We all acknowledge that no one intended for Scott to die.

"To date, only Optex staging company owner Dale Martin has taken any ownership of his role in the tragedy... It is time for those others responsible to finally and publicly admit their part in this terrible incident. We invite them to offer their apologies to Scott's family and friends for what they have endured, and to our surviving crew for the physical injuries and the mental trauma they have suffered.

Three other people were also injured in the stage collapse.

Last month (Oct19) a coroner in charge of the second inquest into Johnson's death said the collapse was due to "inadequate construction techniques".