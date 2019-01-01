Metallica donate $100,000 to wildfire relief efforts

Rock group Metallica and its All Within My Hands Foundation will donate $100,000 (£77,640) to the ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Northern and Southern California.

The band announced the donation in a statement on Twitter, noting the money would be split equally between the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and the Wildfire Relief Fund.

They also encouraged fans to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies to victims, or to volunteer or provide temporary housing for those in need, in a string of heartfelt posts.

"Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires," the statement posted by the Enter Sandman band's official account read: "Both organisations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms."

It is the second year in a row the group has pledged support for the state in the wake of historic fires, offering up $100,000 in 2018 and playing a wildfire relief show in San Francisco in 2017.

According to America's National Public Radio (NPR), the most recent fires are almost fully contained, although the destruction they've caused has been extensive.

A number of stars have helped aid the relief efforts, as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprised 12 firefighting heroes with a year's worth of supplies for each of their newborn babies via their Hello Bello plant-based company, and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey helped prepare meals for first responders.

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has also donated $500,000 (£386,000) to help victims of the wildfires.