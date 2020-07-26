NEWS Taylor Swift still draws the stage designs for her own shows Newsdesk Share with :







The 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker loves the "challenge" of putting together the artistic ideas that make up the elements of her huge productions and teased that she is "so intrigued" to see how her own upcoming 'Lover Fest' extravaganza will turn out.



Taylor - who has always included a moving platform that enables her to fly above her fans at her shows - said: “Reading back on the journal entries, I forgot how obsessed I was with the industry as a teenager.



"I was so fascinated by how it works and how it was changing.



"Every part of it was interesting to me.



"I had drawn the stages for most of my tours a year before I went on them.



"That really was fun for me as a teenager!



"A lot of people who start out very young in music, either don’t have a say or don’t have the will to do the business side of it, but weirdly that was so much fun for me to try and learn. I had a lot of energy when I was 16!”



Asked if she is doing the drawings for Lover Fest - which is in support of her latest LP 'Lover' - she told Music Week magazine: “Definitely. And that’s why it’s still fun for me to take on a challenge like, ‘Oh, let’s just plan our own festival’. Let’s create a bill of artists and try and make it as fun as possible for the fans. I’m so intrigued by what that’s going to be like.”



The 'End Game' singer announced two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as part of the Lover Fest West on July 25 and July 26, 2020, and two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough as part of the Lover Fest East on July 31 and August 1, plus additional dates in Europe and Brazil.



She said: "The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. (sic)”

The line-up is yet to be announced.