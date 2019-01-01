Diddy lavished with expensive gifts as he celebrates 50th birthday

Diddy was lavished with expensive gifts, including a new car and diamond-encrusted portrait, as he celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday.

The rap mogul marked the occasion earlier in the day by getting himself a new tattoo on his ribs - the "most painful place to get a tatt" - and thanking fans for their well wishes.

Stars including Snoop Dogg, Nas, Timbaland and DJ Khaled were among the famous faces sending birthday love to Diddy, but when it came to celebrating the occasion, the rapper insisted he wasn't having a party with his celebrity pals.

"I'm not having a party, y'all. Just chilling, chilling with the family today. Keep the circle tight," he said in a post on his Instagram Stories. However, it seems Diddy's family may not have got the memo, as later posts on the social media site showed him being cheered by a large group of friends and family, including his sons Christian, Quincy and Justin, as he blew out the candles on his three-tier birthday cake.

He also showed off several of the presents he'd received, including writing "My queen got me a new car" alongside a clip of him hugging a woman with an afro which appeared to be his mother Janice.

Other presents included a diamond-encrusted portrait showing a close-up of his face and the face of his son Christian divided down the middle.

"Happy birthday pops. Twinny twin twin," Christian, whose mother is Diddy's late ex Kim Porter, wrote alongside a clip of the expensive gift on his Instagram Stories.