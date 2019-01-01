NEWS Neil Young turned down 'millions' to tour his classic album 'Harvest' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Heart of Gold' hitmaker doesn't want to perform a retrospective show featuring his 1972 fourth LP in full because "everyone" who worked on the record with him has since died.



He said: "I was just offered millions of dollars for a tour to do 'Harvest'.



"Everyone who played on 'Harvest' is dead. I don't want to do that. How about planting instead of harvesting?"



Neil was joined by his band the Stray Gators when he made 'Harvest', but pianist Jack Nitzche passed away in 2000 and drummer Kenny Buttrey died in 2004. In 2010, pedal-steel guitarist Ben Keith also died, and final member, bassist Tim Drummond, passed away in 2015.



The 72-year-old singer admitted performing live is getting harder as he gets older but he's not planning to retire.



He told AARP The Magazine: "I'd feel like Cher. Don't retire unless you really aren't interested. I'm interested.



"It hurts a little to play now where it didn't before. I don't hear quite as well as I did before. My voice is not like it was before.



"Show me something that is like it was before. I feel good about the future. The idea is, do not stop moving."



Neil doesn't think there's any chance of a reunion for supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young because while he still "loves" Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, he has a poor relationship with David Crosby.



He said: "Crosby should write an introspective book: 'Why People Won't Talk to Me Anymore.' He made a lot of great music for a long time. I don't know what happened with David. I got nothing to say.



"I love Stephen. I love Graham. If a reunion happens, it would be a surprise.



"I won't close the door on anything. I can hold a grudge with the best of them but only if there's a reason for it."