BTS member Jungkook is being investigated by police following a car accident at the weekend

The K-pop singer and a taxi driver both suffered minor injuries in the collision, and the band's entertainment agency, Big Hit Entertainment, have admitted the 22-year-old star caused the accident by violating traffic laws while behind the wheel of his Mercedes Benz in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (02.11.19) and he has already settled the dispute with the other driver.



They added in a statement: "We apologise again to the victim and also to fans for causing concern."



According to Fox news, Seoul police booked Jungkook and opened an investigation due to the city's traffic laws.



An officer noted the case was minor as both parties only suffered bruising and there was not a lot of property damaged.



It was also made clear the accident was not caused by anything as serious as driving under the influence.



Meanwhile, BTS - which also includes V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, and Suga - recently vowed to keep performing for at least another decade after returning refreshed following a brief hiatus.



The 'IDOL' hitmakers have reassured their fanbase that they aren't planning to go anywhere anytime soon and will keep performing for as long as their "bodies hold up".



Jimin said: "We're not really compelling each other to keep this going.



"It's nothing like that. We just have so much fun together singing and dancing that we want it to continue."



And Suga agreed: "As long as our bodies hold up, we'll be doing the same thing in 10 years."



The nominations for the 2020 Grammys will be announced in November, and the band say it would be "an absolute dream" to win a Grammy.



RM said: "When we were presenting [at the Grammys in 2019], we said that 'We will be back!



"So hopefully we can keep our words. It would be an absolute dream come true. Just thinking about it is thrilling."