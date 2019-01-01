NEWS The BRIT Awards 2020 is set to take place on February 18 Newsdesk Share with :







The annual music awards ceremony will celebrate its 40th major show since launching in 1977 in February next year, and to commemorate the special occasion, organisers have opted to look to the future rather than reminisce on years gone by, as they’ve announced several new changes to the format of the ceremony.



Next year will see the BRIT Rising Star Award replace the former Critics’ Choice Award category, and for the first time, the winner of the gong will take to the stage to perform during the evening.



The ceremony will also be putting more focus on the artists than ever before, with fewer awards and more music, and with creative control being placed in the hands of the artists themselves.



Performers will be encouraged to create and curate their own unique moments bespoke to The BRIT Awards in 2020, and the number of awards presented on the night will be streamlined to just nine.



Each category has been given a refresh and the winners will all be decided by the 2020 Official Voting Academy, which is made up of experts from all areas of music throughout the UK, including artists, retailers, promoters, agents, publishers, labels, producers, and media.



Alongside the change to the former Critic’s Choice Award, British Breakthrough Act has been changed to Best New Artist, and British Single is now Song of the Year.



One alteration that does look back to the past is the trophy the winners will be presented with on the night, as each artist will take home a classic Lady Britannia BRIT statuette, which returns after having been reimagined by a guest designer each year since 2011.



Speaking about the changes, David Joseph, Chairman of the BRITs Committee for 2020, said: “We have had a fresh look at the BRIT Awards this year. Most importantly we will be putting creativity, British culture and exceptional performances at the heart of the show to make BRITs night a world class celebration. The awards should be a global platform for the artists of the year to create moments that live beyond the night itself. We are looking at everything to put on the best possible show.”



The BRIT Awards 2020 category list is as follows:



Male Solo Artist

Female Solo Artist

Best Group

Best New Artist

Rising Star

Song of the Year

Mastercard Album of the Year

International Male Solo Artist

International Female Solo Artist