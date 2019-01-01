NEWS Britney Spears' buzz cut hairdresser recalls crazy moment in new breakdown documentary Newsdesk Share with :







The hairstylist who Britney Spears turned to for an impulsive buzz cut back in 2007 has revealed all about the manic moment in a new documentary about the pop star's infamous meltdown.



Esther Tognozzi admits she was shocked when the Toxic singer showed up at her salon, intent on shaving all her hair off, as an army of paparazzi were trying to get shots of the headline-grabbing haircut, and now she has broken her silence about being part of one of this century's most famous pop culture moments.



In the new TV documentary, Britney Spears: Breaking Point, Tognozzi recalls trying to talk Britney out of shaving her head, but when she took a call from her brother the pop star "grabbed a buzzer" and started cutting.



"I said, 'You don’t want to do that, tomorrow is a different day, you’ll feel differently tomorrow, let’s talk about it'.



"My phone rang again so, as I’m answering my phone, I realise she went into that other room, sat in that chair and buzzed half her hair off," the stylist recalls. "I tried to get her out of whatever mode she was in because obviously she was convinced to do this that night. I couldn’t convince her.



"I thought we could do a comb-over maybe to fix it. What I said to her was, 'Do you realise what all the young teenagers are going to want to do tomorrow - shave their hair off to look like you?' She didn’t care."