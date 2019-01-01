NEWS JoJo Siwa has become the youngest ever headline performer at London’s O2 Arena Newsdesk Share with :







The 16-year-old Nickelodeon superstar and YouTube personality took to the stage at the iconic London venue on Sunday (03.11.19) as part of her ‘D.R.E.A.M’ tour, and in doing so became the youngest headline performer the venue has ever had.



In recognition of the milestone, JoJo received a First Time award from The O2.



Marc Saunders, Programming Manager at The O2, said in statement: “It was great to see JoJo Siwa perform her first show at The O2 as part of her D.R.E.A.M. tour. She is now officially our youngest ever headliner to take to the arena stage at just 16 years old, and brought an incredibly colourful and energetic show to the venue. We hope to see her back here in the future.”



JoJo rose to fame when she competed on American dance reality series ‘Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition’ in 2013, where she finished in the top five.



She then joined Abby Lee Miller’s dance competition in 2015, and subsequently appeared on the Lifetime reality show ‘Dance Moms’, which follows the team, between 2015 and 2016.



Following success on the shows and with her YouTube channel, JoJo released her first single, ‘Boomerang’, in May 2016.



The track has been viewed more than 450 million times and received over 2.5 million likes, and helped get JoJo named Breakout Artist of the Year by Vivid Seats in 2018.



Alongside her YouTube and music career, JoJo has also appeared on an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, and voiced Jay in ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’.