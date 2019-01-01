NEWS A posthumous George Michael single will be released on Wednesday Newsdesk Share with :







The estate of the late music icon has given permission for the new track, 'This Is How', to be used for the soundtrack to the forthcoming film 'Last Christmas' – a festive romantic comedy inspired by the music of George and his former band Wham!.



BBC Radio 2 will give the single its first play on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Wednesday (06.11.19).



Zoe said: "I was, and am, a huge Wham! and George Michael fan and even though he is no longer with us, his music remains a joy to us all.



"I’m honoured to be premiering this previously unheard song from George on my 'Breakfast Show.'"



Jeff Smith, Head of Music, Radio 2 and 6 Music, added: "‘Ever since they burst into the pop charts in 1982 with 'Young Guns', the music of both Wham! and George Michael has been loved by Radio 2 listeners, so I’m thrilled that they will be the first to hear this very special record."



The soundtrack will feature three Wham! songs, including ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘Everything She Wants’, plus 12 of the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker's solo songs.



The idea for the film - which is directed by Paul Feig and stars the likes of Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh - came to be after producer David Livingstone had a conversation with Dame Emma Thompson, a close friend of George, about his love of Wham!'s festive 1984 hit 'Last Christmas'.



The Oscar-winner - who co-wrote the screenplay - then received George's seal of appeal for the film when she visited him at his London home in 2013.



Sadly, the 'Fastlove' hitmaker tragically passed away on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.



Emma said recently: "[George] was just the loveliest guy you could imagine. [He loved] all of these themes in the movie; he was passionate about homelessness, and he had this great social conscience.



"I got really enthused and we started to write, and then - of course - he had that tragic early death in 2016, on Christmas Day.



"So we lost him, and I miss him so much. I wish he was here because I know he'd love it, because the film's like being hugged, and all of his music - we've got 15 of his songs, including a new one at the end - is so cool.



"The wisdom and emotional scope of George’s lyrics have always amazed me. So many feel like they were written for the movie.



“After I met George and experienced his compassion and understanding up close, I realised that in fact the movie was written for those lyrics.”



'Last Christmas' hits cinemas on November 15.



’This Is How’ will be premiered on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’ which airs weekdays from 6.30am.