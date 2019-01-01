NEWS Dean Martin's daughter slams John Legend for changing lyrics to controversial classic Newsdesk Share with :







Dean Martin's daughter has slammed John Legend for reworking the lyrics to her father's festive hit Baby, It's Cold Outside.



The duet, which was originally written by Frank Loesser in 1944, became a Christmas favourite after appearing in the 1949 film Neptune's Daughter, and Dean recorded it for his 1959 album A Winter's Romance.



However, its lyrics have caused controversy in recent years as it's been claimed they're suggestive of sexual harassment or date rape, and John has recorded a version with new words alongside Kelly Clarkson for his latest Christmas album.



The lyric changes have outraged Dean's daughter Deana, a singer and actress, who told U.K. breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain that John's alterations "absolutely" offended her.



"You do not change the lyrics to the song," the 71-year-old explained. "He's (Legend) made it more sexual with those words he's said. It's absolutely absurd."



John's changes include stating that he'll call a car if his fellow The Voice coach wants to leave, and that "it's your body, and your choice" if she wants another drink, unlike the original protagonist's more persistent attempts to persuade a woman to stay in his flat, citing the winter cold.



Attacking the Ordinary People hitmaker's decision to rework the track, Deana added: "I think what he's done is he's stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser's song and my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn't like this one, but don't change the lyrics. It's a classic, perfect song."



She went on to say that her dad, who died in 1995, would have "laughed" at the lyrical changes and found them "absurd".